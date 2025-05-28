Prime Minister of Georgia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of Georgia and the Georgian people, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

May 28 is a day of great historical significance and a symbol of the Azerbaijani people’s desire for freedom and independence.

We are sincerely pleased with the achievements and development of our friend and strategic partner, Azerbaijan. I am confident that the strong historical friendship and cooperation between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, aimed at common interests, development, and stability of the region, will continue to strengthen in the future.

On this significant day of independence, I wish you continued prosperity, progress, and even greater success on the path of state-building.

Mr. President, I express my deep respect to you and convey my best wishes,'' the letter reads.