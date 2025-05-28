Azerbaijan restores activity of all state institutions in Lachin

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ The activity of all state institutions has been restored in Lachin, Huseyn Guliyev, an official of the special representation in Lachin, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure and social projects. The first of them is Beylik village, located near Lachin city. The keys to the apartments of 10 families were presented yesterday. In total, 91 families are planned to be settled.

Sus and Zabukh villages, as well as Lachin city, have now been completely reconstructed. Accessibility to all utility infrastructure has been fully ensured. The road infrastructure has been completely reconstructed. Soon, the restoration and complete reconstruction of other settlements and villages of Lachin are being considered.

A water reservoir with a capacity of approximately 40 million cubic meters has been commissioned in the area around Gulabird village. Initially, it is being considered for the irrigation of the farm. It's already in use by the relevant body.

Taking into account the 25 residents who were relocated to Beylik village yesterday, 3,153 residents have settled in the city of Lachin so far. Special attention is being paid to ensuring the employment of residents.

Employment was discussed at yesterday's opening. There were two main facilities connected to it. In the Agro-Industrial Park of the same name, located in the village of Zerti, in the Lachin branch of the Pirshaghi Shoe Factory, and in the "Latifa" Textile Factory, more than 40 residents were employed. These residents are also involved in training. Attention is paid to these issues, taking into account the minimum wage," he noted.