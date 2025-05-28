Azerbaijan posts decrease in external liabilities of banking sector
In April 2025, Azerbaijan’s banking sector external liabilities decreased by 215.8 million manat ($127 million) to 2.3 billion manat ($1.35 billion), mainly due to reduced short-term deposits from non-resident legal entities. Meanwhile, the broad money supply (M2) in manats grew by 3.4 percent year-on-year, reaching 35.4 million manat ($20.8 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy