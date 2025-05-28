Azerbaijan's budget revenues from road and mining taxes exceeds forecasts in 2024

Budget revenues from road and mining taxes in Azerbaijan surpassed forecasts in 2023, driven by higher-than-expected imports of automobile fuel and strong performance in the non-oil mining sector. While domestic road tax revenue slightly declined compared to the previous year, overall gains were supported by increased collections from foreign-registered vehicles and non-metallic mineral resources.

