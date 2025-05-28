Azerbaijan sees surge in payment cards and non-cash transactions in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The number of payment cards in circulation in the systems of banks and Azerpost LLC by the end of April increased by 215,000 compared to the previous month, and made up 20.6 million.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank shows that this indicator increased by 17 percent compared to the same period of last year. The number of debit cards in the payment system increased by 19.5 percent, while the number of credit cards decreased by 0.1 percent. The increase in the number of payment cards had a positive impact on the volume of non-cash payments. Thus, the volume of domestic non-cash transactions for the month increased by 1.5 times compared to the same period last year. The volume of domestic non-cash payments made with the use of cards in April 2025 amounted to 9.3 million manat ($5.4 million). Of the non-cash payments made, 8.07 million manat ($4.7 million) fell on e-commerce. Of the remaining amount, 1.2 million manats ($710,000) were processed through POS terminals and 4.5 million manats ($2.6 million) through self-service terminals.

Since the beginning of the year, the volume of non-cash domestic transactions with the use of payment cards amounted to 67.1 percent of the volume of domestic transactions with the use of cards. Dynamic growth is observed in the payment service networks of banks and Azerpost LLC. Thus, compared to the end of April last year, the number of ATMs increased by 7 percent, and the number of POS terminals - by 39.5 percent.