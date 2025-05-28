Iran's Tehran declares enrichment untouchable in nuclear negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ There will be no topic left for talks between Iran and the European parties on the nuclear program if the UK's position is to halt uranium enrichment in Iran, the country's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X page, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has continued negotiations with the European parties, optimistic about the multilateral mutual understanding with the UK and other European Union members remaining in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Araghchi noted that the US is not very interested in the participation of the European parties in the ongoing US-Iran indirect talks.

The minister added that reducing uranium enrichment in Iran to zero is a clear violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

On November 29, 2024, the first round of dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva, where negotiations were held mainly on Iran's nuclear program. The third round was organized on February 24. On May 16, 2025, the deputy ministers met in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

