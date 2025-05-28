President of Italy sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your country’s national holiday, Independence Day, I am pleased to extend to you my congratulations and best wishes for a prosperous future for the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

The traditional bonds of friendship between our peoples provide a solid foundation for our cooperation. The growing momentum in our bilateral relations in recent years – particularly your valuable visit to Rome last September – allows us to look to the future of our partnership with confidence. This progress forms a strong basis for further developing our strategic cooperation across various areas of common interest.

Italy consistently promotes permanent dialogue and mutual understanding, both at the bilateral level and within the framework of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union. Our shared objective is to support good neighborly relations, regional stability, and overall development in today’s complex international environment.

Mr. President, on behalf of the Republic of Italy and in my personal capacity, I once again extend my sincerest congratulations to you and to the people of Azerbaijan on this important occasion,'' the letter reads.