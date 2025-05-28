Azerbaijan augments healthcare expenditures over recent years

Azerbaijan has set aside 1.93 billion manat ($1.13 billion) for healthcare in 2024, which amounts to 5.1 percent of the state budget. This figure is 8.9 percent up in the air compared to last year's spending spree. A good chunk of the funds was funneled into the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, giving a leg up to public health insurance and its associated programs.

