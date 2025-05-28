Azerbaijan boosts vehicle imports as trade activity expands in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ Azerbaijan imported transport vehicles and their parts worth $756.4 million from January through April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of about $108.3 million or 16.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

The import of transport vehicles and components accounted for 9.3 percent of the country’s total imports during the reporting period.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth around $16.9 billion from January to April 2025, which is $3.3 billion or 24.1 percent more than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Of this, exports made up $8.7 billion, while imports stood at $8.1 billion —representing year-on-year increases of $616.1 (or 7.5 percent) million and $2.7 billion (or 48.8 percent) respectively.

Consequently, the foreign trade surplus amounted to $651.7 million, which is $2.1 billion or 4.1 times less than the surplus recorded in the first four months of 2024.