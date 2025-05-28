Azerbaijan's VAT revenues rise sharply beyond expectations in 2024

In 2024, Azerbaijan's value-added tax (VAT) revenues significantly exceeded forecasts, driven by growth in the non-oil sector and increased taxable turnover across key industries like construction, transportation, and trade. Both domestic tax collection and customs-based VAT revenues rose compared to the previous year, reflecting broader economic expansion.

