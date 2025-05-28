Kazakhstan’s export-import logistics sector soars with record carrier growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Kazakhstan's export-import freight traffic has grown by 16 percent (to 2.2 million tons) since the beginning of the year, of which 82 percent (822,000 tons) is accounted for China, and the share of Kazakh carriers reached a record 54 percent against 31 percent three years ago, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, one of the reasons for the growth in this indicator is the introduction of a new mechanism for distributing foreign permit blanks, as well as the digitization of blank exchanges with China and Uzbekistan.

"The Committee of Motor Transport and Transport Control has simplified and improved the mechanism for issuing FPBs, namely: the document processing time has been reduced from 2 working days to 40 minutes, and issuance time from 7 days to 1 day. The scarce blanks indicate the company name and vehicle registration number; it is possible to travel under a specific blank within 30 days instead of 100 as before," the statement says.



A foreign permit blank (FPB) is a document that allows carriers to travel abroad with cargo.

The new rules do not impose restrictions for Kazakh carriers based on the history of transportation or how actively the vehicle was used last year. That is, anyone who wishes and has the appropriate permit will be able to receive a blank. This has allowed for a more competitive environment among Kazakh carriers and eliminated the human factor in the FPB distribution process.