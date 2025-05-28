Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts tallies transport share in revamp of liberated zones
Transport infrastructure made up most of last year’s reconstruction in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. The Chamber of Accounts reported that 74.4 percent of funds went to transport projects. While 170 projects were funded overall, some did not receive payments.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy