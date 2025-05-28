Azerbaijan’s banking sector registers steady growth

Azerbaijan's banking sector showed strong growth in early 2025, with total assets rising 11 percent to 54.6 billion manat ($32.1 billion) compared to the previous year. The loan portfolio increased slightly to 28.09 billion manat ($16.5 billion), with over half directed to business loans. Meanwhile, overdue debt declined marginally to 1.7 percent, reflecting improved loan performance.

