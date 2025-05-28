EU-Azerbaijan partnership continues to grow stronger - Peter Michalko

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko shared a post on his page on X on the occasion of May 28 — Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Happy Independence Day, Azerbaijan!

In 2025, the partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan continues to grow stronger. Ongoing negotiations on our new comprehensive partnership and cooperation agreement, enhanced cooperation in energy security, transport, and digital connectivity all contribute to deepening our ties. We also support Azerbaijan’s initiatives in green transition and renewable energy.

Our partnership, based on shared values and mutual respect, is of great importance. We wish the Azerbaijan and its people peace, prosperity, and sustainable development!,” he wrote.