Bulgarian president receives book about Azerbaijan at international media forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, was presented with a book about Azerbaijan during the 20th World Meeting of Bulgarian Media, organized by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency in the town of Varshets, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

At the event titled “ Europe in the Balkans: Together through Knowledge,” Rumen Radev delivered a speech and engaged warmly with Bulgarian media representatives from abroad. Among the participants was the editor-in-chief of Akord magazine and the head of the public association “Support for the Development of Azerbaijani-Bulgarian Friendship,” Mariya Atanasova-Huseynova, who attended the forum with support from the State Committee.

Atanasova-Huseynova presented President Radev with a volume about Azerbaijan, several issues of Akord magazine, and traditional Azerbaijani pakhlava during their meeting. Additionally, she extended an invitation for him to visit the Bulgarian community in Baku.

The "Support for the Development of Azerbaijani-Bulgarian Friendship" public association and Akord magazine have been active since 2005.

https://www.bta.bg/bg/news/898171-prezidentat-rumen-radev-se-sreshtna-s-predstaviteli-na-balgarski-medii-v-chuzhbi

