Azerbaijan marks Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Independence Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan today, on May 28.

The 20th century entered history not only as the century of science and technology, but also as the century of national revival, liberation of peoples from colonialism, and establishment of national states.

The revolution in Russia in 1917 put an end to the rule of the Romanov dynasty. Consequently, the Russian Empire disintegrated. The nations had to decide their own fate.

Therefore, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed on May 28, 1918.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the whole East.

It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes - flag, anthem, coat of arms - were adopted. The colors of the republic's flag reflected the formula “Turkism, Islamism, and modernity”.

However, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed for only 23 months. On April 28, 1920, Azerbaijan was occupied by the 11th Bolshevik Army, and the republic fell.

Previously, May 28 was celebrated as Republic Day in Azerbaijan. The state holiday has been celebrated as Independence Day since 2022.