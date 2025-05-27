Kyrgyz Deposit Protection Agency reports healthy asset growth in early 2025

Photo: Kyrgyz Deposit Protection Agency

The Deposit Protection Agency of Kyrgyzstan reported strong financial growth in the first quarter of 2025. Key indicators showed significant improvement driven by increased financial assets, higher member contributions, and growing net profit. Income also rose notably, mainly due to effective asset management.

