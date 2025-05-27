Azerbaijan reveals shortfall in excise tax outlook for local products
Last year, Azerbaijan’s excise tax collection slightly exceeded forecasts, mainly due to taxes on imported goods. However, excise revenues from domestically produced products fell short by 1.2 percent despite strong potential. The shortfall was linked to lower oil product sales and unpaid excise taxes by SOCAR.
