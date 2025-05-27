Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan finalize agreement on Issyk-Kul resorts and land
On May 27, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying agreements with Kazakhstan concerning resort facilities and land leases in the Issyk-Kul region. These agreements, based on protocols signed in December 2024, grant Kazakhstan usage rights to several recreational sites and lease 34.2 hectares for tourism development.
