S&P Global airs Uzbekistan's economic resilience amid Russian-Ukrainian war

Photo: S and P Global Ratings

Recent S&P Global analysis shows Uzbekistan's economy has shown exceptional resilience in the Russia-Ukraine war. The research shows increased remittance inflows and trade, particularly with Russia, as the country responds to geopolitical tensions and Western sanctions. Strategic initiatives like due diligence and trade diversification help Uzbekistan develop its economy despite U.S. and EU secondary sanctions.

