Uzbekistan's Mirziyoyev expected to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. I am confident that our upcoming visit to the unique land of Azerbaijan and our open, productive dialogue will elevate our mutually beneficial and long-term relations to a new stage in terms of both quality and substance, said President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of May 28th - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"We are genuinely delighted, as true brothers, to witness the large-scale reforms aimed at improving the living standards of your population, the extensive nation-wide development efforts, including the construction of modern infrastructure and the establishment of beautiful new cities.

In recent years, thanks to our joint systematic efforts, the relations between our countries – based on shared history, traditional friendship, and multifaceted cooperation – have reached the highest level of interstate relations – an alliance.

