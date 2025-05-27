Kazakhstan to cool down roads with new summer truck limits

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 27. Kazakhstan will introduce summer restrictions on the movement of heavy trucks starting June 1, Trend reports via the national company "KazAvtoZhol."

"The national company 'KazAvtoZhol' reminds that temporary restrictions on the movement of heavy freight vehicles are introduced annually during the summer period across the Republic of Kazakhstan. These measures aim to preserve road surfaces and ensure road safety under high air temperatures," the statement said.

The restrictions will be in effect:

In the southern and western regions of the country, from June 1 through August 31, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

In the northern and eastern regions, from June 1 through August 15.

The restrictions apply during the daytime when the air temperature exceeds +25°C.

Kazakhstan also plans to cancel toll fees for sections of roads under repair.

Regions where movement will be restricted until the end of summer:

Almaty Region; Atyrau Region; Zhambyl Region; Zhetysu Region; Karaganda Region; Kyzylorda Region; Mangystau Region; Turkestan Region; Ulytau Region;

Regions with restrictions from June 1 through August 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Abai region, Akmola region, Aktobe region, East Kazakhstan region, West Kazakhstan region, Karaganda region, Kostanay region, Pavlodar region, North Kazakhstan region.

The reason for the restrictions is to protect road surfaces. KazAvtoZhol emphasized that asphalt becomes vulnerable to deformation under heavy loads in hot weather.

"The movement of heavy vehicles during this period can lead to surface damage, rutting, and potholes," the statement noted.

If the restrictions are followed, this will enhance safety for all road users, extend the lifespan of the roads, and make them easier and more cost-effective to maintain.