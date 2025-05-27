Azerbaijan details its defense and national security expenditures' GDP share in 2024
Azerbaijan allocated 6.6 billion manat ($3.9 billion) for defense and national security in 2024, a 12.1 percent increase from 2023. This represented 5.2 percent of GDP and 17.4 percent of the state budget. Extra-budgetary funding for defense projects rose by 29.9 percent to 21.7 million manat ($12.8 million).
