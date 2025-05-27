Azerbaijan Central Bank's insurance expenditures show growth in 2024
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s insurance service expenses reached 1.5 million manat ($0.9 million) last year. This was a 66.4 percent increase from 2023. Compulsory health insurance funding also rose 14.3 percent to 758,000 manat ($457,000).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy