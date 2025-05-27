Iran sees notable growth in imports from Tajikistan
In the first month of the current Iranian year, Iran imported 1.8 million tons of non-oil products valued at $2.85 billion. While the value of imports increased by 2.3 percent, their overall weight dropped by 26.4 percent compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy