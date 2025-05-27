Uzbek peanuts gain traction in key regional markets in early 2025

Ubekistan’s peanut exports in the first quarter of 2025 totaled 5,200 tons, valued at $4.9 million. Despite a slight dip in volume compared to 2024, the export value saw an increase, reflecting higher prices or improved product quality. Key destinations for Uzbek peanuts included Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Russia, among others.

