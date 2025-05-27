S&P sees gradual decline in Uzbekistan’s usable reserves by 2028

Photo: S and P Global Ratings

S&P Global projects a decline in Uzbekistan's Central Bank usable reserves through 2028, partly due to expected decreases in gold prices. Despite this, the reserves are still forecasted to cover about seven months of current account payments. The agency also highlights the fiscal nature of the Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development (UFRD) assets, excluding them from total reserves.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register