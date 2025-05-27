President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of "LATIFA" Lachin Garment Factory (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. On May 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the “LATIFA” Lachin Garment Factory, Trend reports.

Bunyad Gasimov, Director General of “Baku Landscaping Service” LLC, briefed President Ilham Aliyev on the facility.

The Lachin Agro-Industrial Park, which was inaugurated on August 26, 2023, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, continues to expand its operations. Located in the village of Zerti in the Lachin district, the park currently hosts 12 operational enterprises.

It was noted that two more enterprises are set to begin operations within the industrial park, one of which is the “LATIFA” Lachin Garment Factory. With a total investment of 1.2 million manats, the factory will create 30 new jobs. It is expected to produce 2,000 textile items per day, including home textiles, sportswear, exclusive clothing, and other products.

Will be updated