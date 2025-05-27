Privatization plans for Uzbekistan’s major banks could reshape the sector, S&P Global says

Photo: S and P Global Ratings

S&P Global reports that state-owned banks hold 65% of Uzbekistan's financial assets. Privatization is underway, but public banks must first improve profitability. Despite consumer credit restrictions, dollarization remains a problem, with many loans and deposits in U.S. currency.

