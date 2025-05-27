Kyrgyzstan sees strong rise in insurance contracts and profits in Q1 2025

Kyrgyzstan’s insurance sector reported strong growth in the first quarter of 2025, with total income reaching approximately $23.6 million (2.1 billion soms) — 2.4 times higher than in the same period of 2024, according to data released by the National Statistics Committee.

