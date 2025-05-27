KASE details promising co-op with Baku Stock Exchange on financial instruments launch (Exclusive)
Photo: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange web site
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) and Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) are actively cooperating on experience sharing and joint projects, including cross-listing and development of new financial instruments like corporate bonds, ESG, and Islamic securities. Their collaboration focuses on market data standardization, IT infrastructure compatibility, and expanding investor reach, though specific timelines remain undecided.
