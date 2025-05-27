Kazakh SCAT Airlines unveils fresh gateway from Shymkent straight to Munich

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 27. Starting May 27, 2025, Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines has launched direct flights between Shymkent and Munich, Trend reports via SCAT Airlines.

According to information, the flight schedule will be as follows:

Shymkent – Munich – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday;

Munich – Shymkent – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday;

Flight duration: 6 hours 30 minutes.

Kazakhstani citizens require a Schengen visa to travel to Germany. The most convenient way to book tickets is through the airline’s official website.

SCAT Airlines is one of Kazakhstan’s largest carriers, headquartered in Shymkent. As of April 2025, the airline’s fleet consisted of 29 aircraft.