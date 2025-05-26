Azerbaijan ranks local insurance companies by payment dynamics in 4M2025

Insurance companies in Azerbaijan paid out around 231 million manats from January to April, marking a 10 percent increase compared to the same period last year. While Meqa Həyat Sığorta saw a dramatic surge in payouts, growing nearly 26 times, İpəkyolu Sığorta experienced the steepest decline.

