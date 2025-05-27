Azerbaijan sees growth in state budget revenue forecast for 2024
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for last year totaled 37.2 billion manat ($21.9 billion), exceeding forecasts by 2.1% and showing a 5.5% increase compared to 2023. The revenues accounted for 29.4% of GDP, with major contributions from tax authorities (42.5%), the State Oil Fund (34.4%), and customs duties (17.9%).
