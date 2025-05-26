EIB extends €400M loan for Stockholm metro expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing an additional 400 million euros (SEK 4.5 billion) in loans to support the expansion of the Stockholm metro system, Trend reports.

The funding will be split between the Region of Stockholm (SEK 2.5 billion) and the City of Stockholm (SEK 2 billion), bringing the EIB’s total support for the project to over 1 billion euros.

The metro expansion includes 30 kilometers of new lines, 18 stations, and the construction of around 130,500 housing units. It spans several municipalities, including Stockholm, Nacka, Solna, and Järfälla.

The project is part of efforts to meet growing public transport demand and reduce emissions. Around 730,000 people use public transport in the region daily. The initiative supports regional climate goals, including a 12% annual reduction in emissions and the target of carbon neutrality by 2045.

The project received an ‘Excellent’ rating from Ceequal, recognizing its strong environmental and sustainability standards.