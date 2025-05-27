Muslim schools in France bring positive impact to society – Emerson College Leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Muslim schools in France benefit both Muslims themselves and French society as a whole, the head of the graduate school of marketing communications at Emerson College in the U.S., Carol Ferrara said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at an international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku.

According to her, in such schools, teachers strive to overcome the artificial division between “Muslim” and “French” by combining Islamic and national values.

“This approach helps young people feel they belong to French society. Former pupils said this environment gave them confidence, helped them to adapt at university, and answer difficult questions. One alumna said she felt free at the Muslim school. At university, she said, it was different,” Ferrara said.