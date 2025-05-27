Azerbaijan ramps up nation's agricultural spending scale up in several years
In 2024, Azerbaijan allocated 1.8 billion manat ($1.1 billion), or 4.7 percent of its state budget, for agriculture, housing, and environmental protection. This is a 7.1 percent decrease from projections but an 8.5 percent increase from 2023. The funding covers agriculture, reclamation, and veterinary services, as well as reconstruction in liberated areas.
