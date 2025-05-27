Azerbaijan ramps up nation's agricultural spending scale up in several years

In 2024, Azerbaijan allocated 1.8 billion manat ($1.1 billion), or 4.7 percent of its state budget, for agriculture, housing, and environmental protection. This is a 7.1 percent decrease from projections but an 8.5 percent increase from 2023. The funding covers agriculture, reclamation, and veterinary services, as well as reconstruction in liberated areas.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register