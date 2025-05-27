Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 27

Iran Materials 27 May 2025 09:58 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 27, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 45 currencies decreased compared to May 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 581,895 rials, and one euro is 662,269 rials, while on May 26, one euro was 648,344 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 27

Rial on May 26

1 US dollar

USD

581,895

570,485

1 British pound

GBP

789,174

770,038

1 Swiss franc

CHF

709,101

694,570

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,154

59,833

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,617

56,416

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,782

86,913

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,838

6,706

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,447

155,340

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,898,836

1,855,843

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,421

202,411

100 Japanese yen

JPY

407,350

400,279

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,253

72,834

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,511,509

1,482,170

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

423,779

415,456

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

349,479

341,485

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,565

31,978

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,935

14,617

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,293

7,176

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,861

156,727

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,433

43,541

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

377,919

370,220

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,172

152,129

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,547,593

1,517,247

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

453,156

444,150

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,298

464,594

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,426

19,054

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

427,160

418,898

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,780

104,422

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,962

79,457

100 Thai baht

THB

1,784,020

1,740,719

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,942

134,850

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

424,555

417,718

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

820,726

804,633

1 euro

EUR

662,269

648,344

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,861

111,673

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,769

208,389

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,784

34,983

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,321

8,157

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,679

174,507

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,291

335,579

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,050,507

1,030,392

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

57,467

55,792

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,781

162,924

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,127

6,019

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 809,536 rials and $1 costs 711,290 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 787,487 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,917 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 819,000–822,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 933,000–936,000 rials.

