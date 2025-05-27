Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 27, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 45 currencies decreased compared to May 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 581,895 rials, and one euro is 662,269 rials, while on May 26, one euro was 648,344 rials.

Currency Rial on May 27 Rial on May 26 1 US dollar USD 581,895 570,485 1 British pound GBP 789,174 770,038 1 Swiss franc CHF 709,101 694,570 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,154 59,833 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,617 56,416 1 Danish krone DKK 88,782 86,913 1 Indian rupee INR 6,838 6,706 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,447 155,340 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,898,836 1,855,843 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,421 202,411 100 Japanese yen JPY 407,350 400,279 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,253 72,834 1 Omani rial OMR 1,511,509 1,482,170 1 Canadian dollar CAD 423,779 415,456 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 349,479 341,485 1 South African rand ZAR 32,565 31,978 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,935 14,617 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,293 7,176 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,861 156,727 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,433 43,541 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 377,919 370,220 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,172 152,129 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,547,593 1,517,247 1 Singapore dollar SGD 453,156 444,150 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,298 464,594 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,426 19,054 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 427,160 418,898 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,780 104,422 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,962 79,457 100 Thai baht THB 1,784,020 1,740,719 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,942 134,850 1,000 South Korean won KRW 424,555 417,718 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 820,726 804,633 1 euro EUR 662,269 648,344 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,861 111,673 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,769 208,389 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,784 34,983 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,321 8,157 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,679 174,507 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,291 335,579 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,050,507 1,030,392 1 Tajik somoni TJS 57,467 55,792 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,781 162,924 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,127 6,019

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 809,536 rials and $1 costs 711,290 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 787,487 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,917 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 819,000–822,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 933,000–936,000 rials.

