Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 27, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 45 currencies decreased compared to May 26.
As for CBI, $1 equals 581,895 rials, and one euro is 662,269 rials, while on May 26, one euro was 648,344 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on May 27
|
Rial on May 26
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
581,895
|
570,485
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
789,174
|
770,038
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
709,101
|
694,570
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
61,154
|
59,833
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
57,617
|
56,416
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
88,782
|
86,913
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,838
|
6,706
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
158,447
|
155,340
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,898,836
|
1,855,843
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
206,421
|
202,411
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
407,350
|
400,279
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,253
|
72,834
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,511,509
|
1,482,170
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
423,779
|
415,456
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
349,479
|
341,485
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,565
|
31,978
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,935
|
14,617
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,293
|
7,176
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
159,861
|
156,727
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,433
|
43,541
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
377,919
|
370,220
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
155,172
|
152,129
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,547,593
|
1,517,247
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
453,156
|
444,150
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
477,298
|
464,594
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,426
|
19,054
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
277
|
272
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
427,160
|
418,898
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
106,780
|
104,422
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,962
|
79,457
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,784,020
|
1,740,719
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
137,942
|
134,850
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
424,555
|
417,718
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
820,726
|
804,633
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
662,269
|
648,344
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
113,861
|
111,673
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
212,769
|
208,389
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,784
|
34,983
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,321
|
8,157
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
177,679
|
174,507
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
342,291
|
335,579
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,050,507
|
1,030,392
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
57,467
|
55,792
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
165,781
|
162,924
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
6,127
|
6,019
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 809,536 rials and $1 costs 711,290 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 787,487 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,917 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 819,000–822,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 933,000–936,000 rials.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel