Iran, Pakistan nodding to extend operating hours at border checkpoints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Iran and Pakistan have agreed to extend the operating hours of several customs and border crossing points, allowing some border markets to operate around the clock, said Eskandar Momeni, Iran’s Interior Minister, Trend reports.

Following a meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran, Momeni emphasized that the important decisions made during the meeting could pave the way for significant development in bilateral relations across all sectors in the near future.

He articulated that fostering economic synergies between Iran and Pakistan holds significant strategic value and will catalyze the enhancement of bilateral trade dynamics.



Pakistan’s Interior Minister Naqvi articulated that a transformative epoch has commenced in the diplomatic engagement between the two nations, which is poised to catalyze significant advancements in their bilateral relations. He prognosticated that the forthcoming epoch will manifest a novel paradigm in the bilateral dynamics of Iran-Pakistan relations.



At present, there are four active customs and border crossing facilities functioning between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

