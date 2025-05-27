Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I cordially congratulate you and all the fraternal people of Azerbaijan on the Independence Day.

This holiday symbolizes the national solidarity and creative spirit of Your people, holds lasting importance for further strengthening of the statehood and the sustainable development of the country.

I am convinced that under your leadership Azerbaijan will continue to successfully implement its strategy aimed at building a powerful and progressive state, as well as enhancing its prestige on the international stage.

It is gratifying that the relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan based on centuries-old friendship are dynamically developing in the spirit of genuine strategic partnership and alliance.

I am certain that through our joint efforts, we will build upon our achievements and elevate our multifaceted interstate cooperation to new heights.

On this remarkable day, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you success and new achievements in your responsible state activities for the welfare and prosperity of fraternal Azerbaijan," the letter reads.