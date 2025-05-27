Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan and Bell Energy ink landmark deals for regional dev't

Karakalpakstan's Council of Ministers and Bell Energy, alongside its business partners, have finalized agreements for five major projects worth $660 million. Signed during an official visit to the UAE, the MOUs focus on energy production, infrastructure development, and social initiatives, with a particular emphasis on sustainable growth and regional development.

