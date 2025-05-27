Global surge in islamophobia raises red flags - German Muslim leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Islamophobia is not a regional or isolated issue but a global challenge, said Abdulsamad Al-Yazidi, Chair of the Council of the Muslim Center of Germany, Trend reports.

Speaking at an international conference in Baku titled “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas," Al-Yazidi stressed that while appointing a United Nations (UN) envoy on Islamophobia is a significant move, it is far from enough to address the magnitude of the problem.

“This issue contradicts every humanistic principle. In Germany, for example, open hatred toward Muslims is sometimes expressed in parliament and even receives applause — no other religion is treated this way,” he said.

Al-Yazidi emphasized that the fight against hatred and discrimination is not solely the responsibility of Muslims.

“Radical trends in Europe are becoming increasingly dangerous, and the international community must act collectively to confront this threat,” he stated.

He further highlighted that Islamophobia is mistakenly seen as a problem affecting only Muslims, whereas in reality, it fuels division and violence that harm society as a whole.

“This mindset, along with the actions of groups aiming to divide people, leads to violence and loss of life,” the official concluded.

