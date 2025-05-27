Kazakhstan enforces new export restrictions on steel products

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 27. Kazakhstan intends to impose a temporary ban on the export of iron and steel, Trend reports.



The Ministry of Industry and Construction has prepared an order "On certain issues regarding the regulation of the export of steel billets."

A six-month export ban will be introduced on all types of transport for the following from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan:

Iron and non-alloy steel in ingots or other primary forms (except iron under commodity code 7203);

Semi-finished products made of iron or non-alloy steel.

The ministry notes that the ban is introduced as part of stimulating domestic metallurgical enterprises to expand the steelmaking industry with the production of finished products of medium and upper processing stages with high added value.



The draft is posted on the “Open Regulatory Legal Acts” website for public discussion until June 11, 2025.