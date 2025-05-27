Azerbaijani parliament nears approval of visa waiver deal with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Parliament of Azerbaijan has received a bill on approval of “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on mutual exemption from visas of citizens holding general civil passports,” Trend reports.

According to the information, the bill was included in the agenda of the meeting of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties of the Azerbaijani Parliament held recently.

At the meeting of the Committee the bill on approval of “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on mutual exemption from visas of citizens holding general civil passports” was submitted for discussion and recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.