Azerbaijan's Baku set to roll out red carpet for central banks of OTS members (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The next meeting of the Council of Central (National) Banks of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov participated in the first meeting of the Council of Central (National) Banks of the OTS member countries.

The meeting began with welcoming speeches by Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov, and OTS Secretary General Kubanichbek Omuraliev.

In his speech, Kazimov briefed on the current economic development trends in Azerbaijan and discussed initiatives implemented by the CBA to increase the transmission of monetary policy. He also highlighted significant steps taken by the CBA in expanding the use of financial technologies and developing digital currency.

The CBA chairman articulated a robust assurance that the OTS, as a pivotal regional and internationally relevant framework, would facilitate the enhancement of synergistic collaboration among sovereign nations and central banking institutions.



Concluding his address, he proclaimed that the forthcoming convening of the Council of Central (National) Banks representing the OTS member nations is slated to transpire in Baku.



The assembly additionally showcased oratory contributions from the leadership of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Melis Turgunbaev, the Central Bank of Türkiye, Fatih Karahan, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, Timur Ismetov, and the Executive Director of the Central Bank of Hungary, Gabor Szoks.



In the context of the convening, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, engaged with the leadership of the central (national) banking institutions from the OTS member states.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel