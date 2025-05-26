President Erdogan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President, my dear Brother,

On behalf of my people and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

On the anniversary of this significant holiday, Türkiye takes pride in the achievements of Azerbaijan, with which it always stands by each other on both happy and sad days, both within the region and beyond. We are very pleased with our mutual will to further strengthen our high-level relations in the spirit of “One nation, two states.” I am delighted to see that our brotherly relations and exceptional cooperation are bringing us closer to our common development goals day by day, making our countries even stronger and more prosperous.

Availing myself of this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency robust health and happiness, and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan welfare and prosperity, and I once again cordially congratulate the Independence Day of Azerbaijan," the letter says.