Uzbekistan, China explore partnership in water supply and waste-to-energy projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Representatives from Nanning Jianning Water Investment Group, one of China’s leading companies, met with officials from the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan to explore potential collaboration on major infrastructure projects, Trend reports.

The discussions centered on opportunities for modernizing Uzbekistan’s water supply system and implementing innovative waste-to-energy initiatives. The parties emphasized aligning the company’s expertise with Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to enhance environmental sustainability and bolster infrastructure development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reached a consensus to persist in collaborative endeavors focused on comprehensive project evaluation and to optimize their strategic frameworks to enhance the efficacy and results of their forthcoming partnership.



In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China surpassed the $13 billion mark in the previous fiscal year, with both nations articulating a robust optimism towards realizing the aspirational target of $20 billion established by their respective leadership.

