Azerbaijani gymnasts win two medals at international trampoline gymnastics tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijani gymnasts won two medals at the international trampoline gymnastics tournament, which took place from May 21 to 24 in Russia's Krasnodar, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend, Trend reports.

Omar Gasimli and Farhad Mustafayev, representing Azerbaijan in the junior age category, won the silver medal in the synchronized program with a score of 42.850 points.

Seljan Makhsudova and Magsud Makhsudov, who competed in the adult age category, won the bronze medal in the synchronized program, scoring 49.300 points.