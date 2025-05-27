China’s CITIC Group expresses interest in modernizing Kazakhstan’s oil refineries

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 27. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group, Xi Gohua, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum, Trend reports.

İn the course of the meeting, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group spoke about the corporation's interest in jointly implementing projects with Kazakhstan for the modernization of oil refineries.

Moreover, the current state and prospects for strengthening partnerships in key sectors such as energy, the petrochemical industry, road construction, mineral sector, agriculture, and other fields were also discussed at the meeting.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to CITIC Group for the effective implementation of the modernization project of the Aktau Bitumen Plant, which was completed ahead of schedule, in April of this year. The President highly appreciated CITIC Group’s activities as a reliable investment partner of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Xi Gohua spoke about the corporation’s interest in jointly implementing projects for the modernization of oil refineries, construction of oil pipelines, reconstruction of the Center-West highway, and deep grain processing.

Folloüing the negotiations, President Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing active work to strengthen business ties between Kazakhstan and China.

CITIC Group is a large Chinese state-owned investment company founded in 1979. It operates in various fields, including finance, industry, real estate, and infrastructure. CITIC Group actively cooperates with Kazakhstan, investing in infrastructure and energy projects. The company participates in the development of transport corridors and the mining industry, supporting economic partnership between China and Kazakhstan. Such cooperation contributes to deepening strategic interaction within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.