Iran outlines major investment needs in petrochemical domain

Iran is setting its sights on reeling in $22 billion in both domestic and foreign investment for its petrochemical sector over the next seven years. The investment is set to hit the ground running, aiming to ramp up production capacity through over 140 projects, with major facility rollouts on the horizon by 2028.

